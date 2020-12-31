Gwinnett Recorder’s Court cancels all January appearances

Gwinnett County Recorder’s Court, which handles traffic citations and county code ordinance violations, has canceled all in-person court appearances in January due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Cases that have already been set for January will be rescheduled for a later date.
The court will continue to offer virtual options to dispose of cases that have been negotiated, or conduct other business when all parties agree.
The decision was made following “rising COVID-19 concerns,” the court said.
Gwinnett has had 6,853 cases of the coronavirus in the last two weeks and has had 558 confirmed coronavirus deaths. Overall, there have been 50,631 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gwinnett.
Anyone with questions about the Recorder’s Court cancelation should contact their attorney. Attorneys and those without attorneys can contact the Solicitor’s Office.