Gwinnett opens $28.1M second round of rental assistance funding

Applications are available in English, Spanish, Korean and two Chinese dialects. Additionally, interpretation services are available in other languages, said Matt Elder, the director of HomeFirst Gwinnett.

In addition to an online application, people are able to get in-person help Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at One Justice Square, 446 West Crogan St. in Lawrenceville.

Elder said he wanted the second round of Project Reset to be low barrier and high impact.

“We’re elated and so proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish, but we know there’s so much more to come,” he said.

Applications and additional information can be found at gcga.us/rentalassistance or by calling 770-822-7501.