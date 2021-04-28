Gwinnett opens $28.1M second round of rental assistance funding

Gwinnett County has opened applications for another round of rental assistance funding.
The $28.1 million will be administered through Project Reset.
Gwinnett has already distributed more than $6 million in federal money for rental aid. County Commissioner Marlene Fosque said the money halted more than 1,300 evictions, keeping 3,791 people stably housed.
The latest round of funding will target people whose income is half the area median income or who have a member of the household who’s been unemployed for 90 days or more. But anyone with income that’s 80% of the area median income and has experienced financial hardship because of the coronavirus pandemic is eligible to apply, County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said.
The funding will pay for up to 12 months of past-due rent, utility arrears and current rent and utilities payments. It can also pay for some future rent.
Applications are available in English, Spanish, Korean and two Chinese dialects. Additionally, interpretation services are available in other languages, said Matt Elder, the director of HomeFirst Gwinnett.
In addition to an online application, people are able to get in-person help Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at One Justice Square, 446 West Crogan St. in Lawrenceville.
Elder said he wanted the second round of Project Reset to be low barrier and high impact.
“We’re elated and so proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish, but we know there’s so much more to come,” he said.
Applications and additional information can be found at gcga.us/rentalassistance or by calling 770-822-7501.