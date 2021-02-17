Gwinnett may make voting materials available in Korean, Vietnamese

LaVita Tuff, the policy director for Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta, said that group’s research shows Gwinnett should have voting materials in all three additional languages, because nearly half of residents in some Census tracts speak those languages with no English proficiency.

About a quarter of Gwinnett residents were born somewhere other than the United States.

Three members of the county’s elections board participated in the meeting and expressed support for adding additional languages. In DeKalb, the translated materials included voter guides and information about advance voting in addition to sample ballots.

Ballots residents used to vote would continue to be in only Spanish and English, but they could use the sample ballots as a guide.

Jasper Watkins, a county commissioner, said county leadership will have to continue considering changes like this as Gwinnett’s population continues to diversify.

“Things will change, they have to,” he said. “They’re going to have to reflect the population, and they will.”