Gwinnett honors John Lewis with first proclamation since March

Gwinnett County commissioners on Tuesday honored U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who died last month, saying his Feb. 21 birthday would be known in the county as John Lewis Day.
Proclamations are typically a part of county meetings, honoring residents for milestone birthdays and notable awards. But since March 3, the county has not read any proclamations into the record. Joe Sorenson, a Gwinnett spokesman, said some have still been mailed to residents.
The proclamation honoring Lewis’ life and legacy was read by Marlene Fosque, the only Black commissioner on the board, and signed by Chairman Charlotte Nash.
It’s particularly notable because a fellow commissioner, Tommy Hunter, was lambasted in 2017 after he posted derogatory comments and racist accusations against Lewis on his personal Facebook page. Hunter was publicly reprimanded for the posts by his fellow commissioners and has sued the county in response to their actions.
Reached by text message Wednesday, Hunter said he had “nothing to say” about Lewis or the honor.
The county honor called Lewis “a longstanding public servant and titan of the civil rights movement,” recognizing him as one of its leaders. It said though Lewis’ fifth congressional district is in Atlanta, it allowed “Gwinnett to benefit from the influence Congressman Lewis had as a U.S. representative.”
“Congressman Lewis was known for his emphasis on constituent services in addition to his courageous leadership in the pursuit of civil rights,” the proclamation said. “His presence and leadership will be missed, but not forgotten.”
