Breaking News

Georgia passes 200,000 coronavirus cases

X

Gwinnett honors John Lewis with first proclamation since March

Before Rep. John Lewis' casket and motorcade pauses along Auburn Ave near Jesse Hill Jr Drive in front of the Hero mural, Deborah Murphy, right, and her family come to pay respect to the Congressman on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) AJC FILE PHOTO
Before Rep. John Lewis' casket and motorcade pauses along Auburn Ave near Jesse Hill Jr Drive in front of the Hero mural, Deborah Murphy, right, and her family come to pay respect to the Congressman on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) AJC FILE PHOTO

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Local News | 16 minutes ago
By Arielle Kass, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Gwinnett County commissioners on Tuesday honored U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who died last month, saying his Feb. 21 birthday would be known in the county as John Lewis Day.

Proclamations are typically a part of county meetings, honoring residents for milestone birthdays and notable awards. But since March 3, the county has not read any proclamations into the record. Joe Sorenson, a Gwinnett spokesman, said some have still been mailed to residents.

The proclamation honoring Lewis’ life and legacy was read by Marlene Fosque, the only Black commissioner on the board, and signed by Chairman Charlotte Nash.

It’s particularly notable because a fellow commissioner, Tommy Hunter, was lambasted in 2017 after he posted derogatory comments and racist accusations against Lewis on his personal Facebook page. Hunter was publicly reprimanded for the posts by his fellow commissioners and has sued the county in response to their actions.

Reached by text message Wednesday, Hunter said he had “nothing to say” about Lewis or the honor.

The county honor called Lewis “a longstanding public servant and titan of the civil rights movement,” recognizing him as one of its leaders. It said though Lewis’ fifth congressional district is in Atlanta, it allowed “Gwinnett to benefit from the influence Congressman Lewis had as a U.S. representative.”

“Congressman Lewis was known for his emphasis on constituent services in addition to his courageous leadership in the pursuit of civil rights,” the proclamation said. “His presence and leadership will be missed, but not forgotten.”

Staff writer Tyler Estep contributed to this story.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.