Gwinnett elections budget running low, county applying for $2.2M grant

The county also had a significant unexpected expense from buying personal protective equipment for poll workers and voters. During the primary, November’s general election and the current Senate runoff, poll workers were provided masks, gloves and hand sanitizer. Gloves and hand sanitizer have also been made available to voters.

The three statewide presidential recounts put a financial burden on Gwinnett and counties across Georgia. Gwinnett has not determined exactly how much the recounts have cost them, spokesman Joe Sorenson said. During the hand recount, elections director Kristi Royston said some funds from the state might be available to cover county costs, but it had not been determined.

The county’s general elections budget for 2020 was more than $11 million, and Gwinnett has received at least $4.2 million in grants from outside groups and the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office. All of that has been spent, Ledford said.

Because there are only two weeks left in the year, the department is not in imminent financial danger. But the county is applying for another grant to cover elections costs from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, a Chicago non-profit that previously gave Gwinnett a grant of $4.1 million. The new grant would be worth $2.2 million and would be used for costs associated with the Jan. 5 runoff, Ledford said.