Gwinnett distributes some CARES money to nonprofits

Gwinnett County will share $13.3 million in federal coronavirus relief money with more than 100 local organizations.
The money is going to 104 nonprofit and faith-based agencies. The county plans to distribute a second round of funding as well.
The federal CARES Act money will go to assist nonprofits and to help with community needs. Nonprofit assistance will pay for increased staffing, medical and personal protective equipment and supplies and enhancements to technologies and facilities in response to the pandemic.
Community needs funds will pay for emergency food assistance, housing and utility assistance, healthcare services, childcare, transportation and education, as well as other needs.
When grant funding availability was announced in May, 124 organizations filed 145 applications for more than $67 million in funding.
The three organizations that received the largest awards were the Atlanta Community Food Bank, which was granted $1.185 million; Good Samaritan Health Center of Gwinnett, which got $1.12 million; and the Gwinnett County Public Schools Foundation, which received $698,486. No other organization received more than $375,000.
A second round of applications will open Aug. 10 and close Aug. 28.
To see the organizations that received funding or to apply for the next round, go to http://gcga.us/gwinnettgrants.
People in need of assistance should call the Gwinnett Coalition Helpline at 770-995-3339.