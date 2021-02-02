Gwinnett commissioners agree to sell bonds for Gwinnett Place purchase

“I’m in favor of involving citizens,” Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said. “They’ve essentially paid for it. It’s their property.”

No mechanism for getting public input on the mall’s future is expected before the county closes on the property.

The mall, which opened in 1984, was long considered the center of Gwinnett County. Over the past two decades, it has declined in popularity and anchors and tenants have left.

Three tenants remain: Macy’s, Beauty Master and MegaMart. Each of those anchors own their own property and will not be part of the sale.

Additionally, the former Sears property is owned by a developer, Northwood Ravin.

The county’s Urban Redevelopment Agency on Tuesday also approved the bond sale.