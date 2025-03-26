Gwinnett animal shelter at ‘critical capacity’ and seeks dog foster homes

The Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center in Gwinnett County is at a level of “critical capacity” for dogs, leading the county to waive adoption fees and issue an urgent call for volunteers willing to foster.
The county-run shelter near Lawrenceville considers any number exceeding 130 dogs to be “critical.” On Monday, the shelter had 141 dogs, Gwinnett spokesperson Deborah Tuff said.
Credit: Olivia Bowdoin
Credit: Olivia Bowdoin
Breeders, both licensed and unlicensed, are partly to blame, but more owners are also surrendering their dogs as the cost of living increases, Tuff said.
“The economy is making it increasingly hard for people to keep pets when they cannot afford their own groceries or housing needs,” she said.
The shelter has saved almost 94% of dogs so far this year, Tuff said.
All pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated free of charge before adoption.
Credit: Olivia Bowdoin
Credit: Olivia Bowdoin
Foster homes are needed for many other pets, including those too young or small for adoption, recovering from illness or injury, under-socialized or those in protective custody, the county said.
“Some animals that enter the center need a little extra care before they’re ready to find their adoptive home,” Katrina Helman, director of the Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement Division, said in a news release. “Fostering is a great way to make a difference in an animal’s life without the long-term commitment of adoption.
“It gives these pets a chance to thrive while also helping open space for other animals in need.”
Credit: Olivia Bowdoin
Credit: Olivia Bowdoin
Foster homes will receive free food, leashes, veterinary resources and supplies, according to the county.
The shelter is not at capacity for kittens and cats, Tuff said.
Information on available pets, fostering and adopting can be found at GwinnettAnimalWelfare.com. The Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center is at 884 Winder Highway, Lawrenceville.
About the Author
Featured
Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP
‘What absolute clowns’: Ossoff blasts senior Trump administration officials over group chat
While Republicans downplayed the incident, Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock blasted the news that a journalist was included on a group chat with Trump officials.
Financial tech startup Greenwood moving from Atlanta to Tulsa under new CEO
The company co-founded by Killer Mike is charting a new path. “The headquarters, candidly, should have probably always been in Greenwood,” the new CEO said.