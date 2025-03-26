Metro Atlanta
Gwinnett animal shelter at ‘critical capacity’ and seeks dog foster homes

Jackie Harris, right, and Stephen Harris pick out a new dog to take home at the Gwinnett County Animal Shelter on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC).

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Jackie Harris, right, and Stephen Harris pick out a new dog to take home at the Gwinnett County Animal Shelter on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC).
The Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center in Gwinnett County is at a level of “critical capacity” for dogs, leading the county to waive adoption fees and issue an urgent call for volunteers willing to foster.

The county-run shelter near Lawrenceville considers any number exceeding 130 dogs to be “critical.” On Monday, the shelter had 141 dogs, Gwinnett spokesperson Deborah Tuff said.

Justin Perez, Animal Care Specialist, pets one of the dogs at the Gwinnett County Animal Shelter on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC).

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Breeders, both licensed and unlicensed, are partly to blame, but more owners are also surrendering their dogs as the cost of living increases, Tuff said.

“The economy is making it increasingly hard for people to keep pets when they cannot afford their own groceries or housing needs,” she said.

The shelter has saved almost 94% of dogs so far this year, Tuff said.

All pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated free of charge before adoption.

A dog rests in the shade during outdoor play time at the Gwinnett County Animal Shelter on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC).

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Foster homes are needed for many other pets, including those too young or small for adoption, recovering from illness or injury, under-socialized or those in protective custody, the county said.

“Some animals that enter the center need a little extra care before they’re ready to find their adoptive home,” Katrina Helman, director of the Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement Division, said in a news release. “Fostering is a great way to make a difference in an animal’s life without the long-term commitment of adoption.

“It gives these pets a chance to thrive while also helping open space for other animals in need.”

Justin Perez, Animal Care Specialist, pets one of the dogs at the Gwinnett County Animal Shelter on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC).

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Foster homes will receive free food, leashes, veterinary resources and supplies, according to the county.

The shelter is not at capacity for kittens and cats, Tuff said.

Information on available pets, fostering and adopting can be found at GwinnettAnimalWelfare.com. The Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center is at 884 Winder Highway, Lawrenceville.

