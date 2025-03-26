Gwinnett animal shelter at ‘critical capacity’ and seeks dog foster homes

Breeders, both licensed and unlicensed, are partly to blame, but more owners are also surrendering their dogs as the cost of living increases, Tuff said.

“The economy is making it increasingly hard for people to keep pets when they cannot afford their own groceries or housing needs,” she said.

The shelter has saved almost 94% of dogs so far this year, Tuff said.

All pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated free of charge before adoption.

Foster homes are needed for many other pets, including those too young or small for adoption, recovering from illness or injury, under-socialized or those in protective custody, the county said.

“Some animals that enter the center need a little extra care before they’re ready to find their adoptive home,” Katrina Helman, director of the Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement Division, said in a news release. “Fostering is a great way to make a difference in an animal’s life without the long-term commitment of adoption.

“It gives these pets a chance to thrive while also helping open space for other animals in need.”

Foster homes will receive free food, leashes, veterinary resources and supplies, according to the county.

The shelter is not at capacity for kittens and cats, Tuff said.

Information on available pets, fostering and adopting can be found at GwinnettAnimalWelfare.com. The Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center is at 884 Winder Highway, Lawrenceville.