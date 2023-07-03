Sewage closes parts of Chattahoochee

Education
By
54 minutes ago
X
An 11-mile stretch of river has unsafe levels of E. coli

An eleven-mile stretch of the Chattahoochee River is closed this holiday weekend after a sewage spill from Fulton County’s Big Creek wastewater treatment plant led to unsafe levels of E. coli, a bacterium often found in fecal matter.

The spill was located Thursday, when officials from the Chattahoochee River Keepers found that the sewage was going into the river at Morgan Falls, near Sandy Springs.

This is the first time that the Chattahoochee has been closed, said Jason Ulseth, technical director of River Keepers. While sewage running into the river isn’t uncommon, he said, the conditions that led to the closing are.

Warm weather, low water levels, people on the water and larger traces of E. coli found in the river made for the perfect storm of conditions to warrant a closing. Initially, only six miles were closed on Friday, but that increased to 11 following Saturday.

Jason said that any contact with the water would be considered “dangerous.” Bits of toilet paper and sewage floated through the river from the bottom of the river.

Now, the River Keepers and Fulton are working to get the river reopened as soon as possible. The plan is to use water from the Buford Dam to flush out the sewage. Officials can’t pick the sewage out directly, but they are working to contain the spillage.

About the Author

Editors' Picks

When antisemitic hate came to Georgia, Georgians responded with unity 6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Great Eight: Braves set franchise record with eight All-Stars
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

3 injured in 3 separate shootings during 9 hours in Atlanta
5h ago

Wrong-way crash kills 2 in Atlanta; 6 others killed in other Georgia wrecks
7h ago

Wrong-way crash kills 2 in Atlanta; 6 others killed in other Georgia wrecks
7h ago

Credit: John Spink

Atlanta rapper signed to Young Thug’s YSL Records charged with murder
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: contributed

School wins award for community engagement
Many Georgians criticize student loan ruling, while others celebrate it
Supreme Court strikes down Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
Featured

Bill Thorn, AJC Peachtree Road Race’s ironman, earns his rest from the race
Hate group linked to Neo-Nazi evet outside East Cobb synagogue
Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose are among ESPN job cuts
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top