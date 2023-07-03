Sewage closes parts of Chattahoochee

An eleven-mile stretch of the Chattahoochee River is closed this holiday weekend after a sewage spill from Fulton County’s Big Creek wastewater treatment plant led to unsafe levels of E. coli, a bacterium often found in fecal matter.

The spill was located Thursday, when officials from the Chattahoochee River Keepers found that the sewage was going into the river at Morgan Falls, near Sandy Springs.

This is the first time that the Chattahoochee has been closed, said Jason Ulseth, technical director of River Keepers. While sewage running into the river isn’t uncommon, he said, the conditions that led to the closing are.

Warm weather, low water levels, people on the water and larger traces of E. coli found in the river made for the perfect storm of conditions to warrant a closing. Initially, only six miles were closed on Friday, but that increased to 11 following Saturday.

Jason said that any contact with the water would be considered “dangerous.” Bits of toilet paper and sewage floated through the river from the bottom of the river.

Now, the River Keepers and Fulton are working to get the river reopened as soon as possible. The plan is to use water from the Buford Dam to flush out the sewage. Officials can’t pick the sewage out directly, but they are working to contain the spillage.