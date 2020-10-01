Grant program helps Smyrna nonprofits, businesses affected by pandemic

The city’s Small Business/Nonprofit CARES Grant program will provide qualifying small businesses and nonprofits with a minimum of $500 in grant funding.

Businesses or nonprofits must be located in Smyrna’s city limits; have been in operation for at least one year before March 13; have a current business license and be up to date on all taxes, permits and utility payments; meet the Small Business Administration’s definition of a small business; have estimated annual gross receipts that are less than $5 million; and show that the pandemic has resulted in a loss of $500 or greater.