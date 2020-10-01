Grant program helps Smyrna nonprofits, businesses affected by pandemic

Small businesses and nonprofit organizations in the city of Smyrna can now apply for grants to help them financially recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
The city’s Small Business/Nonprofit CARES Grant program will provide qualifying small businesses and nonprofits with a minimum of $500 in grant funding.
Businesses or nonprofits must be located in Smyrna’s city limits; have been in operation for at least one year before March 13; have a current business license and be up to date on all taxes, permits and utility payments; meet the Small Business Administration’s definition of a small business; have estimated annual gross receipts that are less than $5 million; and show that the pandemic has resulted in a loss of $500 or greater.
The deadline to apply for a grant is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. Applications can be found on the city’s website. Applications and required documents must be sent via email to SmyrnaBusinessGrant@SmyrnaGa.gov or mailed to Brawner Hall (Attn: Community Development Department), 3180 Atlanta Road, Smyrna by 5 p.m. Oct. 30 to be considered.
Smyrna is using its share of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act allocated to the city by Cobb County to fund the grant program.