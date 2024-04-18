Grady to open ER in Union City

“The residents in this area deserve the same level of quality care available in other areas, and Grady is proud to take this major step toward fulfilling that need.”

The 20,000-square-foot emergency department will be staffed by “board-certified physicians, nurses, and other clinicians,” the news release said. It will have 16 bays to provide adult and pediatric care for serious or life-threatening conditions. Construction is expected to start this fall.

“The facility will include imaging and laboratory services, a pharmacy, and patient and staff support areas,” the news release said. “It will also feature a dedicated ambulance entrance for patients brought in by emergency medical services. A helipad will be on-site for flight transfers to area hospitals.”

In 2022 Wellstar Health System closed Atlanta Medical Center — South and its associated East Point hospital, saying they were not financially viable. Regional officials decried the closings, which left Grady Memorial Hospital as the only hospital in Fulton County serving the area south of Interstate 20.

That left residents of the county’s south end with a travel time of up to 40 minutes for emergency care, according to Grady. The nonprofit hospital treated nearly 138,000 patients at its downtown Atlanta emergency department in 2023.

A mix of federal funds and subsidies from Fulton County will pay for the new freestanding emergency room, according to the announcement.

“Everyone in Fulton County deserves access to health care, and no one should die early because of their ZIP code. We are pleased to see Grady is taking action to address the health care desert in South Fulton,” Robb Pitts, chair of the Fulton County commission, said in the announcement. “We look forward to seeing this facility get started so it can begin serving the community in the near future.”

In January, leaders of Grady, Fulton and DeKalb counties and the Fulton-DeKalb hospital authority inked a new subsidy agreement expected to last 10 years. Fulton County is providing base funding of $43.3 million in 2024, while DeKalb County provides about $19.1 million. Fulton will also pay debt service on Grady’s new surgical center, which opened in 2022.

In coming years, funding will shift and increase based on use of Grady services by each county’s residents and by the federal Consumer Price Index for medical care, which averages 3% annually.

In return, Grady agreed to open two new primary-care outpatient clinics in underserved areas of Fulton County and three in DeKalb, plus create mobile clinics for specific services.

One such clinic opened on Cascade Road in July 2023. The other Fulton County clinic is expected to open this summer at the Lee+White mixed-use center in Atlanta’s West End. Both are south of I-20.

In addition, Morehouse School of Medicine opened a full-service clinic in East Point that Fulton County subsidizes by $1.6 million a year.

An analysis by the AJC showed that when AMC-South closed, the population that was removed from being 15 minutes away from an emergency room was overwhelmingly people with below-average income and 88.7% Black.

A Fulton County study found that health outcomes for racial minority populations are worse than for the White population, Pitts has said. People in Fulton’s south half live an average of five years less than residents of the more affluent north, which has multiple hospitals and associated health infrastructure, he said.