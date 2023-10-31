Morehouse School of Medicine opens East Point clinic

Equipped with over 20 exam rooms, the clinic will house six providers. who will care for patients with a range of needs. The clinic does not have an emergency department but will provide primary health care doctors and treatment for routine illnesses. The clinic is a partnership between Morehouse, Fulton County and Atrium Health, which is part of Advocate Health.

Plans for the clinic were first announced in April during a Fulton County Board of Commissioner meeting. Commissioners called for an investigation of AMC’s owner, Wellstar Health System, for “redlining” or closing hospitals in majority black and poor areas. The commission agreed action was needed to address what has been described as a “health desert” and public health emergency in south Fulton.

In 2022, Wellstar permanently closed AMC in Atlanta and AMC South in East Point. According to Wellstar, both locations a were losing money. Both hospitals served a patient population that included many low-income residents of color without insurance.

“As Morehouse School of Medicine continues to lead the creation and advancement of health equity to achieve health justice, we are committed to providing compassionate care, and innovative medicine to the residents of south Fulton County,” Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, Morehouse School of Medicine’s president and chief executive officer, said in a school press release.

Morehouse Healthcare at East Point is the fourth outpatient clinic operated by Morehouse Healthcare, which is the clinical services arm of the medical college. The clinic is located at 1513 East Cleveland Ave., Building 500 in the Buggy Works complex and will operate 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with plans to extend hours.

Morehouse Healthcare’s other locations are at 1800 Howell Mill Road, 455 Lee St., and 3885 Princeton Lakes Way #300.

A report produced by Morehouse and consultants Ernst & Young in partnership with Fulton County found that Southern Fulton has no specialists in cardiology, pulmonology or infectious diseases; no doctors that care for patients with heart disease, respiratory diseases and HIV and AIDS, all of which are conditions that heavily affect the people living in the community of 234,000 residents.

In April, officials said that the clinic will be accessible to 189,000 residents throughout several underserved zip codes.

“Whether it is a pregnant mom trying to receive the vital prenatal care she needs, or a senior struggling to get insulin to control his diabetes, this partnership is providing new models of care to improve health outcomes and address the gaps for those who need it most in Fulton County,” said Eugene A. Woods, CEO for Advocate Health.

Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health merged to form Advocate Health in 2022.

Additionally, up to 12 community health workers will train annually at Morehouse Healthcare at East Point. The health workers will help people from underserved communities navigate he health care system, including connecting them with insurance plans and transportation to doctors.

“Nothing is more important than the health and wellbeing of Fulton County residents,” said Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Robb Pitts.

“Our community is facing a crisis in health access. This partnership with Morehouse School of Medicine and the opening of the new primary care clinic is an important step to getting our residents the care they need and deserve.”

To schedule an appointment visit morehousehealthcare.com or call 404-756-1422.

