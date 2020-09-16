Grady Hospital, Atlanta food bank open new market downtown

A new market on the ground floor of a Grady Memorial Hospital parking deck hopes to be a source of fresh food for Grady patients, hospital staff and local community members.
The Jesse Hill Market, which recently opened, is the result of a collaboration between the hospital, the Atlanta Community Food Bank and Open Hand Atlanta.
It will offer fruit, produce, grab-and-go meals and snacks for purchase, according to an announcement from the organizations.
“We know how important food is to health and wellness, which is why this work is more critical than ever,” food bank CEO Kyle Waide said in a statement. "Poor health and hunger are deeply connected; the exceptional work being done here will have a marked impact on the lives of many Grady patients by improving access to nutritious food.”
The market and public cafe are open to anyone, though the food bank believes Grady’s over 7,000 employees will be the main customers.
Some patients will also receive food “prescriptions” for the market that include fresh produce, nutrition education and cooking classes through the hospital’s Food as Medicine program, which addresses chronic disease and food insecurity.
“The opening of the Jesse Hill Market allows us to expand this important nutritional service in a space that’s easy for our patients to access. Patients with food prescriptions will be able to pick up fresh produce just feet away from our clinic building entrance," said John Haupert, president and CEO of the Grady Health System.
The market will be open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at 92 Jesse Hill Jr. Dr., just outside Grady’s main entrance in the Butler Parking Deck.