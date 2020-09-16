Grady Hospital, Atlanta food bank open new market downtown

Some patients will also receive food “prescriptions” for the market that include fresh produce, nutrition education and cooking classes through the hospital’s Food as Medicine program, which addresses chronic disease and food insecurity.

“The opening of the Jesse Hill Market allows us to expand this important nutritional service in a space that’s easy for our patients to access. Patients with food prescriptions will be able to pick up fresh produce just feet away from our clinic building entrance," said John Haupert, president and CEO of the Grady Health System.

The market will be open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at 92 Jesse Hill Jr. Dr., just outside Grady’s main entrance in the Butler Parking Deck.