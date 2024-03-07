Goodwill of North Georgia receives $300K from the Coca-Cola Foundation

Goodwill of North Georgia has received a $300,000 grant from the Coca-Cola Foundation for workforce training programs serving women in unconventional professions.

Goodwill of North Georgia reports an 84% surge since 2020 in the enrollment of women training in such areas as logistics, construction, information technology, maintenance, electrical vehicle supply and equipment and more, a statement said. The nonprofit anticipates a 10% annual increase for the next five years in women pursuing non-traditional careers.

Profits from sales at Goodwill of North Georgia’s stores are used to fund more than a dozen career centers located across the region, and free training programs. The Coca-Cola Foundation grant helps the workforce training programs continue to be offered at zero cost to the jobseeker, the Coca-Cola Foundation statement said.