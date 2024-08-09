Breaking: Judge denies mistrial in Young Thug case but rebukes prosecutors
Metro Atlanta

Georgia Supreme Court ceiling damaged in $131M judicial center

Georgia Building Authority investigating cause of partial ceiling collapse
The Nathan Deal Judicial Center, which houses the Georgia Supreme Court. Bob Andres / bandres@ajc.com

The Nathan Deal Judicial Center, which houses the Georgia Supreme Court. Bob Andres / bandres@ajc.com
By
48 minutes ago

The entire ceiling of the Georgia Supreme Court is being replaced after part of it fell to the floor.

The court is part of the $131 million Nathan Deal Judicial Center that officially opened in February 2020, bearing former governor Deal’s name. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas spoke at the building’s dedication ceremony, calling it a “magnificent architectural achievement.”

Gerald Pilgrim, the deputy executive director and chief of staff for the Georgia Building Authority, said the damage was discovered last Friday morning during a routine inspection. He said the cause of the damage is under investigation.

“Part of the plaster came down. It does not appear to be anything to do with the rain or any kind of roof leaks that we’re able to determine at this time,” he said. “We’re not sure if it was just the materials that were originally installed, if it was just through the heat and humidity.”

Pilgrim said the entire building had been inspected and no other issues were discovered. He said the whole courtroom ceiling is being replaced as a precaution. The cost of repair is not yet known.

The damage and repairs have not interrupted court proceedings, Pilgrim said. The courtroom is due to be used for oral arguments on Aug. 20 and 21. Pilgrim said the ceiling should be replaced by then.

“We hope to have it all cleaned up and ready by next week,” he said.

Georgia Supreme Court Justices hear oral arguments on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

icon to expand image

The judicial center, on the old Georgia Archives Building site along Capitol Ave in downtown Atlanta, also houses Georgia’s Court of Appeals and Business Court. It was one of the state’s most expensive building projects.

Encompassing 224,000 square feet, the six-story center features Georgia marble Ionic columns, bronze handrails, terrazzo flooring and furniture made by state prison inmates. It is Georgia’s first state building dedicated entirely to the judiciary.

“It is expected to last a century,” the Georgia Building Authority stated in an online blog about the center’s opening.

The courtroom of the state Supreme Court is on the center’s sixth floor.

About the Author

Journalist Rosie Manins is a legal affairs reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

Reinvestigation of Fulton’s 2020 election ordered by Georgia Election Board
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

In a 2020 flashback, Georgia's GOP-aligned election board wants to reinvestigate election...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Capitol riot defendant jailed over alleged threats against Supreme Court justice and...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren

Election do-over: Judge rules Cobb County electoral map unconstitutional
The Latest
Placeholder Image

FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Mostly clear skies this weekend make for good view of Perseid meteor shower
Cobb Superior Court a ‘black hole of documents’
White House rep shows up to celebrate new Fulton crisis center
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

From skeet to track, 10 medal winners in the Summer Olympics have Georgia ties
Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations
Soldier in My Lai massacre lived quietly in Georgia for decades