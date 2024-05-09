BreakingNews
Trump trial: Defense accuses Stormy Daniels of trying to profit off story
Metro Atlanta

Georgia senators secure $80 million for housing authorities

Georgia U.S. Sens. Raphael Warnock (right) and Jon Ossoff (left) say they have secured $80 million in federal funding for housing. (Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Georgia U.S. Sens. Raphael Warnock (right) and Jon Ossoff (left) say they have secured $80 million in federal funding for housing. (Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS)
By Matt Reynolds
17 minutes ago

Two U.S. senators for Georgia have announced more than $80 million in federal housing investments for more than 100 city and county housing authorities in the state.

Democratic senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff said the funds would come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s FY 2024 Public Housing Capital Fund Formula Grant Awards.

City and county authorities in 149 locations across the state will benefit, and the funding is for people of “all income levels,” Warnock’s office said in a news release.

ExploreOssoff, Warnock provide $500,000 for affordable housing in Clayton County

The investment will allow public housing authorities to update or develop public housing for individuals, families, and seniors, officials said, and use funds to renovate, make repairs or upgrades to roofs, heating and cooling systems, and plumbing.

Warnock said he hoped the investment would support local housing authorities and drive down costs.

“Housing means dignity, safety, and security, and as a senator who grew up in public housing, I know that increasing the availability and improving the conditions of affordable housing are critical to helping Georgians across the state establish a solid foundation to build a healthy future,” Warnock said in a statement, which includes a full list of housing authority recipients.

Metro Atlanta housing authorities receiving money through Public Housing Capital Fund grants.

Atlanta: $5.6 million

East Point: $1.3 million

College Park: $992,214

Canton: $431,047

Fulton County: $302,477

Buford: $138,697

Cumming: $129,594

Norcross: $126,339

Jonesboro: $90,154

About the Author

Follow Matt Reynolds on twitter

Matt Reynolds is a housing reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's local government team.

Editors' Picks

Tornado watch covers North Ga. as 2nd wave of severe storms approaches1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

After disastrous 2023, a ‘bumper’ crop of Georgia peaches is coming
23m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election board proposes an ‘inquiry’ before certifying results
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta considers data center ban along Beltline, near transit stops

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta considers data center ban along Beltline, near transit stops

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Trump trial: Defense accuses Stormy Daniels of trying to profit off story
9m ago
The Latest

Tornado watch covers North Ga. as 2nd wave of severe storms approaches
1h ago
Invest Atlanta quizzed on dearth of grocery stores
Emory students approve no confidence resolution of their president
Featured

15 things to do this weekend: Mother’s Day, Beltline Lantern Parade
Glamour knows no age: Atlanta fashion show brings seniors to the runway
Court of Appeals to review DA removal ruling in Trump Georgia election case