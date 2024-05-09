Georgia senators secure $80 million for housing authorities

Two U.S. senators for Georgia have announced more than $80 million in federal housing investments for more than 100 city and county housing authorities in the state.

Democratic senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff said the funds would come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s FY 2024 Public Housing Capital Fund Formula Grant Awards.

City and county authorities in 149 locations across the state will benefit, and the funding is for people of “all income levels,” Warnock’s office said in a news release.