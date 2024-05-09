Georgia senators secure $80 million for housing authorities

Two U.S. senators for Georgia have announced more than $80 million in federal housing investments for more than 100 city and county housing authorities in the state.
Democratic senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff said the funds would come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s FY 2024 Public Housing Capital Fund Formula Grant Awards.
City and county authorities in 149 locations across the state will benefit, and the funding is for people of “all income levels,” Warnock’s office said in a news release.
The investment will allow public housing authorities to update or develop public housing for individuals, families, and seniors, officials said, and use funds to renovate, make repairs or upgrades to roofs, heating and cooling systems, and plumbing.
Warnock said he hoped the investment would support local housing authorities and drive down costs.
“Housing means dignity, safety, and security, and as a senator who grew up in public housing, I know that increasing the availability and improving the conditions of affordable housing are critical to helping Georgians across the state establish a solid foundation to build a healthy future,” Warnock said in a statement, which includes a full list of housing authority recipients.
Metro Atlanta housing authorities receiving money through Public Housing Capital Fund grants.
Atlanta: $5.6 million
East Point: $1.3 million
College Park: $992,214
Canton: $431,047
Fulton County: $302,477
Buford: $138,697
Cumming: $129,594
Norcross: $126,339
Jonesboro: $90,154
About the Author