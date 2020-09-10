Georgia SAT scores outpace national average for third year

The SAT is one of two widely known college entrance exams, with a math section and combined reading and writing section scored out of 1600 points.

For the class of 2020, Georgia public school students scored an average of 1043 on the SAT compared to the national average of 1030. Most of this improvement comes from the reading and writing section, where Georgia students scored an average of 532, 12 points higher than the national average of 520. Georgia’s math score is 511, one point higher than the national score of 510.