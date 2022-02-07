Georgia House OKs Lost Mountain, Vinings cityhood movements

In addition to zoning, the two cities would provide only limited public services. Both would provide code enforcement and parks, while Lost Mountain would also have a sanitation department. Other critical services, such as public safety, water and roads would continue to be provided by the county government.

Cobb’s Democratic lawmakers complained to no avail that the process was rushed.

In a letter circulated at the Capitol Monday, Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler said her staff was already going to be hard-pressed to prepare for the May primary due to delays in approving redistricting maps following the 2020 Census.

“Adding these additional complications to our workload increases the risk level for error,” she wrote, asking that the cityhood referendums be pushed back to November.

Additionally, Cobb County officials last week said a consultant they planned to hire to study the financial impact of the cityhood movements wouldn’t have time to complete it ahead of a May election.

A city of Lost Mountain, in particular, could have large implications — and not just for the county’s finances. It would also diminish the political power of Democrats, who now lead both the county commission and its largest cities.

Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, said that as the county’s new largest city, Lost Mountain could receive a seat on the ATL regional transit board, despite not having its own transportation department.

“Please, this isn’t something we have to rush,” said Rep. Mary Frances Williams, a Democrat from Marietta, who voted against the bills. “I don’t think we know what we’re doing.”