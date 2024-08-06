Georgia Aquarium CEO Brian Davis has died

The aquarium also announced that operations may be impacted over the coming days to allow employees to grieve Davis’ death.

“As we navigate this heartbreaking news, our priority lies with caring for staff,” the aquarium said. “We may have limited operations over the coming days to allow our staff time to grieve.”

In the post, chairman of the board of Georgia Aquarium Steve Koonin said, “We are heartbroken by this news. Brian was a giant in leadership with his intellect, wisdom, and imagination.”

It is with immense sadness we announce the passing of our leader, friend, and mentor, president and CEO, Dr. Brian... Posted by Georgia Aquarium on Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Davis originally joined the aquarium before it opened in 2005 as the director of education before being promoted to vice president of education. He later left to be the president and CEO of Maritime Aquarium in Connecticut before returning to Georgia Aquarium in 2018.

In 2020, he was promoted to CEO when former CEO Koonin became chairman of the board.

In 2021, Davis was sworn in as the first Black chair of the board of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Davis “was central to crafting AZA’s newest promise, focused on advancing diversity, equity, access, and inclusion within the zoological profession. DEIA issues are close to his heart, and I know he will deliver on that pledge,” Dan Ashe, president, and CEO of AZA said at that time.

Multiple zoos and aquariums have responded to the Georgia Aquarium’s announcement with condolences and kind words about Davis.

“Dr. Davis’ visionary leadership and dedication have left a profound and lasting impact on the field and the Aquarium community,” the Florida Aquarium said in a social media post.

At the Toronto Zoo, flags will be lowered to honor the memory of Davis, according to its post on X.

“Dr. Davis was a brilliant and dedicated professional who made significant contributions to the field,” the post said. “His passion for marine life conservation and people was truly inspiring.”

Atlanta area leaders and colleagues shared their thoughts about the aquarium’s beloved leader.

Brian McGowan, who heads the downtown redevelopment known as Centennial Yards said, he “was shocked and saddened to hear of Brian’s passing.”

“He was one of Atlanta’s most influential leaders and this loss will be felt deeply by all,” McGowan told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “As a board member for both the ACVB (Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau) and CAP (Central Atlanta Progress), I recall his poise and gracious leadership style as well as his passion and steadfast belief in a bright future for Downtown Atlanta. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, his children and grandchildren at this difficult time.”

CAP President A.J. Robinson recalled Davis’ winning personality.

“He had a very warm and engaging style, and the type of laugh of someone who really loved life and loved what he was doing in life,” Robinson told the AJC on Tuesday. “That’s why he made a great leader for us, because that infectious personality boiled over for caring deeply about Downtown Atlanta.”

Davis also served as chairman of CAP, a coalition of downtown business and civic interests. In January, Robinson, Davis and other civic leaders challenged the city’s business elite to rally around revitalizing downtown ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

At the time, Davis said downtown is the “place that is the foundation of so many dreams,” recounting his own story of moving his family to Atlanta and one day becoming leader of the world-renowned attraction.

“Downtown is the heartbeat of the city and we have to protect that heartbeat forever,” he said.

Katie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber, called Davis’ death is a “tremendous loss.”

“Dr. Brian Davis was a visionary leader and generous friend,” she said. “His blend of imagination and stewardship led the world-class Georgia Aquarium through dramatic growth and innovation. Brian was a people-first leader who valued scientific knowledge and shared his commitment to excellence widely. He will be sorely missed.”

On behalf of the staff and volunteers at your Toronto Zoo, we are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Brian Davis, CEO of the Georgia Aquarium. Dr. Davis was a brilliant and dedicated professional who made significant contributions to the field. https://t.co/pOwWQpZ3PL — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) August 6, 2024

“Brian was a remarkable man,” said Bob Hope, a legendary Atlanta public relations guru. “The attraction business is nonstop and an aquarium is even more challenging because sea creatures require constant care. Brian handled the job with grace and dignity. He was a good man and very involved citizen of Atlanta. I don’t know how he did it all.”

“Brian was a friend, a visionary leader and great Atlantan,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “If someone can convince an engineer (and mayor) to dive into a shark tank, that is someone who can build bonds and levels of trust like none other. I’m forever grateful for his belief in our Administration’s efforts in the Summer Youth Employment Program and my thoughts are with his family and those who worked and loved him.”

Davis hired Joe Handy to join the Georgia Aquarium leading visitor services before it opened, recruiting him from the American Museum of Natural History. They got to know one another as aquarium benefactor Bernie Marcus and his team met with museum leaders to learn how to develop and operate such a major attraction.

Davis ran the educational programs initially at the aquarium before rising through the ranks. Davis and Handy struck up a friendship. Handy even moved down the street from Davis in Acworth so the two could carpool together.

Handy would eventually become the Georgia Aquarium’s chief operating officer and now works as CEO of Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Florida.

“Brian is the whole reason why I moved to Atlanta to be part of the opening team of Georgia Aquarium,” Handy said. “He convinced me to come down to Atlanta and convinced me about a better life in Atlanta and being part of something great at Georgia Aquarium.”

Handy said he also admired Davis as a husband, father and grandfather.

“One of the things that was super admirable about Brian was his dedication to his family,” Handy said. “I can’t emphasize enough how much he loved his family.

“We are and will be forever lost without Brian because of who he was as a man, a father and a friend.”

“It’s people like Brian who make a great city,” CAP’s Robinson said. “He isn’t necessarily out in the headlines or in the stories of the day, but he ran an incredibly important part of the economy of Atlanta, and cared deeply about all of the creatures in the aquarium, and all of the people. He was the civic leader that really is special to Atlanta, and we’re all going to miss him dearly.”