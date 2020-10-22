X

Fulton voters on pace to exceed turnout records

Voters cast their ballots on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta. Eager Georgia voters swarmed to polling places Monday morning, waiting in lines created by high turnout and technical problems at the start of three weeks of early voting before Election Day. A glitch with voter check-in computers held up voters at Georgia’s largest early voting site at State Farm Arena. Lines stopped after voters received an “invalid card” error when inserting green voter access cards into touchscreens. Poll workers had to reboot the arena’s 60 voter check-in tablets and re-import voter information, said Fulton Elections Director Richard Barron. “We apologize to all the voters,” Barron said. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

By Ben Brasch, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Fulton County officials are reporting massive turnout that will likely break records by the end of the election cycle.

As of Tuesday night, more than 250,000 of Fulton’s 797,000 registered voters had cast a ballot, Fulton elections head Richard Barron told county commissioners Wednesday.

Of that, he said, 161,000 people had voted early in person (23,000 of which have done so in the unique megasite at State Farm Arena) and more than 88,000 had voted by mail.

Already, that puts the county with at a turnout of 31%. He said enthusiasm from voters puts Fulton on track to have 80% of voters who have cast ballots early.

He said that means Fulton is 40% of the way to the expected turnout of 620,000. That number would mean a final turnout of 80%, which would surpass the previous record of 74% set in 2008.

The 19 days of early voting continue until Oct. 30. Voters can now avoid lines by checking the county’s live tracker. Because there were 91 polling place changes affecting a third of voters, Barron is encouraging people to check that they go to the correct precinct on Election Day by confirming at https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do.

