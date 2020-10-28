Fulton commissioner loses legal fight to disqualify opponent

Explore Fulton gives voting update a week out from Election Day

Matthews noted that no one questioned Abdur-Rahman’s residency when she and Carn were two of the nine people who ran last year. They were seeking to fill the seat, which was open following the death of longtime county commissioner Emma Darnell.

“We are grateful that the court was able to see the evidence for what it was and not be swayed by the Petitioner’s desperate and meritless arguments,” said her attorney, Norcross-based M. Khurram Baig. “Ms. Abdur-Rahman looks forward to getting down to the business of serving the citizens of District 6 as the new Fulton County commissioner for that district.”

When asked about his plans, Carn, a former College Park city council member, said: “We’re going to continue to serve the community, but I don’t know what form that will take."