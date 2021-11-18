Georgia’s 1st tiny home community wins innovation award

The commission, which oversees development projects in 10 metro Atlanta counties, highlighted the tiny home project in its 2021 Regional Excellence Awards, according to a news release. The Cottages on Vaughan consists of eight standalone homes that are 250 to 550 square foot in size. Spanning a half-acre in total, the “micro-pocket” neighborhood a mile from Clarkston’s downtown opened over the summer.

“The neighborhood, which is also built with climate-conscious features such as solar panels and edible, regenerative landscaping, provides homeownership opportunities in a city where a lack of available land prevents much new housing from being built — and the vast majority of existing housing are rental properties,” the release said.