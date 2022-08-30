Kemp to create $250M grant program for neighborhood improvement

Gov. Brian Kemp announced the new “Improving Neighborhood Outcomes in Disproportionally Impacted Communities” grant program Tuesday. The money will give hamlet-sized help to qualified neighborhoods for repairing parks, recreation facilities, sidewalks and access to healthy food.

The dollars come from federal COVID-19 relief funds, according to state communications staff, because these community elements have been shown to lower “levels of mortality and illness, both in regards to avoiding the spread of COVID-19 and other physical or mental ailments.”