Fulton taking applications for $1M in homelessness nonprofit grants

Fulton County is accepting applications for about the next month from nonprofit groups aimed at helping people experiencing homelessness.
The federal government gave Fulton about $960,000 to distribute to groups that offer homelessness outreach, rapid rehousing, homelessness prevention and specialized COVID-19 assistance, according to a county announcement.
Interested organizations have until 11 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2022 to apply and can do so at https://www.bidnetdirect.com/georgia/fultoncounty.
There will also be a Zoom pre-proposal conference presentation 1 to 2 p.m. on Jan. 6. The last day to ask questions of the county’s purchasing department about these grants is Jan. 8.
It is expected that recommendations will be submitted to the Fulton County Commission in February or March, according to the county’s announcement.
Credit: WSBTV Videos
