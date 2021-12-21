Clients scramble for shelter as HIV program in limbo

Caption A client of the federal Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS program looks out the front door of the Ellenwood house where she was staying on Sunday, December 23, 2021. She is homeless after her case fell through the cracks of the city of Atlanta-run program. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION Credit: Steve Schaefer Caption A client of the federal Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS program looks out the front door of the Ellenwood house where she was staying on Sunday, December 23, 2021. She is homeless after her case fell through the cracks of the city of Atlanta-run program. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

People living with AIDS and HIV say they need immediate help.

“I’m homeless right now,” said a former client of Positive Impact Health Centers. “Every day I wake up and I don’t know what to do.” The client, 48, asked that the AJC withhold her name to avoid public disclosure of her HIV status.

After payment delays led Positive Impact to drop out of the program, she said she entered the care of a revolving door of case workers and service providers. There have been so many that she no longer knows whom to call for help.

A mold infestation that triggered severe asthma and other health crises forced her to move out of her HOPWA-funded apartment in late October, she said, Now she lives in a house that is so crowded that she must share her bed with her mother. A $400 security deposit on a new apartment is more than she can cover with her $794 monthly disability check.

The program previously left some 250 clients at risk of homelessness during the summer of 2019, when the city withheld funds from then-contractor The Living Room during a feud over accusations of mismanagement, improper behavior and petty retribution. The nonprofit went out of business, and the city scrambled to find groups to take its clients.

Other nonprofits also complained of payment delays, and Positive Impact was owed as much as $1.9 million, forcing it to get bridge loans, its CEO Larry Lehman said at the time. He declined comment for this story.

An investigation by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development accused the city of poor stewardship and a persistent lack of financial controls.

HUD continues to work with the city to resolve outstanding findings from two years ago, agency spokeswoman Freedom Murphy said in a written statement. City spokesman Michael Smith said in a written statement that it processes payments “regularly and consistently,” and hired a contractor to clear reimbursement backlogs by early next year.

Other problems continue to emerge. Millions in HOPWA funds expired because the city failed to use them by federal deadlines, and $1.7 million in emergency COVID-19 relief sat untapped for more than a year before the city was able to hire a contractor to distribute it, public records show.

At least two other city contractors are no longer accepting new clients for key services or are cutting back on cases, according to Georgia Equality research.

Atlanta-area residents who need help say they are losing hope. Antony Clark, 36, has been living with a relative during his two-year wait for assistance and worries he’s worn out his welcome. One-bedroom apartments near Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood used to be affordable, but they’re now leasing for $1,200 per month, he said. This is out of reach on his $13 hourly wage.

Sometimes, Clark is so anxious about his living situation that he doesn’t eat, and it’s harming his health.

“What if they tell me if I have to leave? Where am I going to go?” Clark said. “I don’t have any other options other than this right now.”

Georgia Equality leaders and Daniel Drirffin, co-founder of AIDS and HIV health advocacy group Thrive SS, recommended in their open letter to Dickens that the city find an outside agency to run the program and come up with a plan to rapidly house all of those on the waiting list.

If Dickens intends to keep his campaign promise of making Atlanta more equitable, he needs to uphold the city’s obligations to those living with AIDS and HIV, Driffin said.

“We have an amazing opportunity to do something different,” he said.