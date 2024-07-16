HUD asks Fulton housing authority to outsource Section 8 vouchers

In belated reaction, the county’s long-troubled authority sent a statement through a public relations firm promising a “comprehensive and independent investigation” into former staff.

The statement refers to unspecified “serious allegations regarding former day-to-day staff misconduct, compliance reporting delays and possible misappropriation of funds,” and says the board has hired external auditors to investigate.

It also acknowledges the agency has problems with HUD.

“The Board has taken immediate action to work closely with HUD as it pertains to addressing any gaps, hire an experienced Executive Director and put in place new measures for staff-to-board reporting structure to maintain full transparency,” the statement says.

According to HUD’s letter, inspectors from the federal government asked for extensive documentation of the housing authority’s finances and management but received none of it, and following an on-site review rated the authority’s program management zero out of 135 points. HUD requires the authority to submit a corrective action plan by the end of August.

“The recommendation for the corrective action plan is to procure a third party to manage their HCV program,” HUD officials wrote.

The housing authority announcement lays the blame for problems squarely on its own staff, though in the last year public problems have been focused on the board itself. In January, housing authority board members petitioned county commissioners to oust board member Ronnie Shakir, saying he disrupted meetings and harassed staff. Shakir denied those allegations but was removed from the board, replaced by former East Point Mayor Geraldine Pittman.

Fulton County commissioners appoint most of the housing authority board, with each county commissioner nominating a member. Two others are supposed to be “resident commissioners,” elected by tenants, for a total of nine. But as of Tuesday, the authority’s website showed only four board members.

The chair is Antavius Weems, an attorney and appointee of Commissioner Natalie Hall.

Established in 1972, the Housing Authority of Fulton County does not oversee any actual public housing projects. That function devolved to new city housing authorities when almost all of Fulton County incorporated over the past few decades. There is no public housing, and few houses at all, in the small remaining unincorporated part of the county.

Instead, the county housing authority primarily oversees the Housing Choice Voucher program for dozens of landlords and about 1,300 residents.