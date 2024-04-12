Fulton elections chair to step down

“This change comes at a critical time as we prepare for 2024 elections, and we appreciate Ms. Perkins-Hooker for remaining in the role until a replacement has been identified,” Pitts said in a statement. “I am confident that we will be able to identify a candidate with the right experience, knowledge and leadership ability ... during this period of incredible scrutiny.”

The Democratic and Republican parties each nominate two members to the five-member elections board, but the chair’s nomination and selection is in the hands of county commissioners.

Perkins-Hooker’s resignation came in the wake of discussion Wednesday between county commissioners on whether her service as city attorney would create an apparent conflict of interest with her role as elections board chair.

Commissioners were divided on the issue. Pitts said Perkins-Hooker had told him there was no prohibition on her serving in both capacities, but he replied he would have to “do some thinking” about it since city and county are occasionally at odds.

Currently the two governments disagree over a new contract for the county to provide animal control within city limits.

Several Fulton commissioners said Perkins-Hooker’s dual service would at least create the appearance of conflict, and got County Attorney Y. Soo Jo to cite the county ethics code, which states that officials should avoid even the appearance of such conflict.