Fulton elections board set to meet Thursday

A worker returns voting machines to storage at the Fulton County Election preparation Center Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

A worker returns voting machines to storage at the Fulton County Election preparation Center Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Fulton County’s elections board is slated to meet Thursday to discuss the general primary and voter challenges.

The five-member board, comprised of Democrats and Republicans, votes on elections policy and decides things like hundreds of polling place locations.

The agenda for the meeting includes a general primary election report, an update on duplicates and voter challenges along with polling place changes.

ExploreFulton DA keeps eye on serious local issues as Trump case begins

Fulton had a fairly quiet primary election, especially when compared to a rough primary two years ago.

Voters don’t have much time to prepare for the run-off because early voting begins Saturday, June 11 and runs until Friday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

The Thursday meeting will be held at 10 a.m. inside the assembly hall of the Fulton government center at 141 Pryor St. The proceedings are also supposed be streamed at www.youtube.com/c/FultonGovernmentTV.

About the Author

Follow Ben Brasch on twitter

Ben Brasch is the reporter tasked with keeping Fulton County government accountable. The Florida native moved to Atlanta for a job with The AJC. If there's something important to you going on in Fulton, he wants to know about it. Help him better metro Atlanta by dropping a line, anonymously or otherwise.

