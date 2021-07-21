Fulton County Schools to hold 3 hearings on property tax rate

The Fulton County school board will hold three public hearings on its proposed property tax rate for this budget year.
District officials are advising the board to lower the current tax rate from 17.796 mils to 17.59. For the owner of a $300,000 home, the move would decrease taxes by about $24.31, according to the district.
The pending change is legally considered a 3.12% tax increase because the school district would have to reduce the millage rate even more to offset tax increases because of higher property assessments.
The board scheduled three public hearings to give residents a chance to comment on the plan before board members vote on the rate next month.
The first meeting is at 6 p.m. Thursday at the district’s South Learning Center, 4025 Flat Shoals Road in Union City.
The other two meetings will be held at the North Learning Center, 450 Northridge Parkway in Sandy Springs. They will take place at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Aug. 12.