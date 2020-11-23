Atlanta school enrollment decline could mean less funding next year

Explore More stories about Atlanta Public Schools

In Atlanta, kindergarten enrollment fell 822 students compared to last year. The district also has a couple hundred fewer prekindergarten students, though officials said it has fluctuated throughout the fall.

”Based on what we’ve learned from talking to families, they are grappling with complex and changing needs. Some families have opted to enroll in face-to-face programs, rely on families/friends, or are simply hoping to wait a year for their child to participate in (prekindergarten),” the district said in a written statement.

The district switched to online learning in mid-March at the start of the pandemic and said it will continue in a virtual format until at least January. Last week, APS allowed high-needs students to return to buildings for some additional help. The hours for those programs are limited, and it’s not a replacement for online classes.