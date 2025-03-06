Breaking: LIVE UPDATES: Lawmakers race to advance bills on critical Crossover Day
Fulton County guarantees job interviews for resident federal workers

Fulton County Chairman Rob Pitts addressed press members at the Fulton County Gov. Center on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, to announce a new initiative to provide guaranteed job interviews for federal employees residing in Fulton County whom the Trump administration has recently terminated. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

1 hour ago

Fulton County is guaranteeing that any qualified federal government employee who lives in the county and loses their job with President Donald Trump’s administration can have an interview for county jobs.

The announcement was made Wednesday by Fulton Commission Chairman Robb Pitts in response to Trump and adviser Elon Musk moving to slash the federal government workforce.

“Some say: ‘You’re fired,’” Pitts said, echoing the tagline that made Trump famous on reality television. “I say you’re hired here in Fulton County.”

Pitts estimated at least 2,000 Fulton County residents have resigned or been laid off from the federal government because of Musk’s newly created Department of Government Efficiency. Pitts and other local leaders have expressed concern about the potential impact to the local economy of so many residents suddenly becoming unemployed.

More than 1,000 employees at the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were laid off last month. The Trump administration is planning to cut 80,000 employees nationwide from the Department of Veterans Affairs, The Associated Press reported Wednesday. Pitts also referred to recent layoffs at the Internal Revenue Service, which the AP reported plans to let go of 45,000 people nationwide.

The VA has a regional office in DeKalb County. The IRS has offices in Fulton and DeKalb.

“These are experienced people,” Pitts said. “They’re qualified people. They’re very professional people who are residents of our great county.”

Meanwhile, he said, Fulton has about 800 job vacancies, both full and part time. In a news release, the county said the vacant positions include technology workers, engineers, corrections officers, court reporters and attorneys.

Pitts also encouraged the private sector, the county’s 15 cities — including Atlanta — and its two public school systems to hire federal employees. The Atlanta City Council last month resolved to expedite hiring processes for impacted federal workers.

In Fulton County, the job interview guarantee also applies to qualified federal workers who have not been terminated, Pitts said. Many may apply because their job security has plummeted, he said.

Pitts said he will introduce a resolution to formalize the new hiring program in two weeks at the County Commission meeting, but it is in effect.

“These are Fulton County residents who are now in need, and we have a need here that these people can fill,” he said.

Alia Pharr covers taxation and infrastructure in metro Atlanta.

Alia Pharr
