Trump administration plans to cut 80,000 employees from Veterans Affairs, according to internal memo

The Department of Veterans Affairs is planning an “aggressive” reorganization that includes cutting 80,000 jobs from the sprawling agency that provides health care for retired military members
FILE - The seal is seen at the Department of Veterans Affairs building in Washington, June 21, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
By STEPHEN GROVES – Associated Press
Updated 23 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs is planning a reorganization that includes cutting over 80,000 jobs from the sprawling agency that provides health care for retired military members, according to an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press.

The VA's chief of staff, Christopher Syrek, told top-level officials at the agency that it had an objective to cut enough employees to return to 2019 staffing levels of just under 400,000. That would require terminating tens of thousands of employees after the VA expanded during the Biden administration, as well as to cover veterans impacted by burn pits under the 2022 PACT Act.

The memo instructs top-level staff to prepare for an agency-wide reorganization in August to “resize and tailor the workforce to the mission and revised structure.” It also calls for agency officials to work with the White House's Department of Government Efficiency to “move out aggressively, while taking a pragmatic and disciplined approach” to the Trump administration's goals. Government Executive first reported on the internal memo.

Veterans have already been speaking out against the cuts at the VA that so far had included a few thousand employees and hundreds of contracts. More than 25% of the VA's workforce is comprised of veterans.

The plans underway at the VA showed how the Trump administration's DOGE initiative, led by billionaire Elon Musk, is not holding back on an all-out effort to slash federal agencies, even for those that have traditionally enjoyed bipartisan support.

Michael Missal, who was the VA's inspector general for nine years until he was fired last month as part of Trump's sweeping dismissal of independent oversight officials at government agencies, told the AP that the VA is already suffering from a lack of "expertise" as top-level officials either leave or are shuffled around under the president's plans.

"What's going to happen is VA's not going to perform as well for veterans, and veterans are going to get harmed," said Missal, who was a guest of Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. at Trump's Tuesday address to Congress.

Rather than leaning on the missions of inspectors general, whose job is to search out waste and fraud at government agencies, Trump has moved forcefully against them, flouting statutes that require a 30-day notice and specific reasons for their dismissals. Missal is challenging his dismissal in court alongside seven other fired inspectors general.

Missal described the VA as “a really complicated, hard to manage organization” that is similar in size to the largest corporations in America. He defended his work at the agency as committed to make it more efficient and responsive to veterans. By Missal’s count, the VA inspector general’s oversight resulted in $45 billion being saved at the agency during his tenure.

But he added that Trump’s actions against the inspectors general is making it more difficult for the officials still in those offices to do their jobs.

In Congress, Democrats have decried the cuts at the VA and other agencies, while Republicans have so far watched with caution the Trump administration's changes.

Blumenthal, the top Democrat on the Senate committee that oversees veteran's affairs, said in a statement that the Trump administration “has launched an all-out assault" against progress the VA has made in expanding its services as the number of covered veterans grows and includes those impacted by toxic burn pits.

“Their plan prioritizes private sector profits over veterans’ care, balancing the budget on the backs of those who served. It’s a shameful betrayal, and veterans will pay the price for their unforgivable corruption, incompetence, and immorality," Blumenthal said in a statement.

Democratic leaders in the House also spotlighted the impact of Trump's cuts on veterans Wednesday.

“Democrats are here to say in unison we will not allow our veterans to be defined as government waste," said Rep. Katherine Clark, the No. 2 ranked in House Democratic leadership, at a news conference.

Associated Press writer Kevin Freking contributed reporting.

