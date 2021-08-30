Fulton commissioners to consider resolution commemorating 9/11

Caption In the wake of 9/11: Workers spill out of the offices of Fulton County’s government building on Martin Luther King Boulevard this morning, one of many government buildings evacuated today. (Louie Favorite/AJC Staff) Credit: Ben Brasch Credit: Ben Brasch

The resolution being considered Wednesday says “Fulton County again reaffirms the true spirit of patriotism, service, and unity that Fulton citizens felt in the days and months that followed the 9/11 attacks.”

It adds: “Fulton County encourages all its citizens to participate in the day of service by volunteering time, skills and working together to enrich communities across Fulton County, and to observe this day with appropriate ceremonies and activities, including remembrance services, and to observe a moment of silence beginning at 8:46 a.m. Eastern Time.”

The meeting is slated to start at 10 a.m. Wednesday inside the assembly hall at 141 Pryor St. in downtown Atlanta and can be streamed on the county’s YouTube page, http://bit.ly/WatchFGTV .