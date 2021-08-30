ajc logo
Fulton commissioners to consider resolution commemorating 9/11

From Sept. 12, 2001: Security personnel took up positions outside the Fulton County government building on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive as news of the attacks in New York and Washington was reported in Atlanta. (Louie Favorite/AJC Staff)
From Sept. 12, 2001: Security personnel took up positions outside the Fulton County government building on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive as news of the attacks in New York and Washington was reported in Atlanta. (Louie Favorite/AJC Staff)

Credit: Ben Brasch

Credit: Ben Brasch

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Fulton County’s elected commissioners on Wednesday will consider a resolution to honor those who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Wednesday is the last scheduled Fulton County Commission meeting before the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 assault that killed about 3,000 people.

Though it is 750 miles away, the government centers in Fulton following the attacks responded.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported at the time that Fulton officials had not been on such heightened alert since the days after the bombing at Centennial Olympic Park in 1996.

“Uniformed police officers joined private security guards at many county buildings, cracked down on cars that were illegally parked, and took telephone threats so seriously that many were reported to federal authorities,” the newspaper reported.

In the wake of 9/11: Workers spill out of the offices of Fulton County’s government building on Martin Luther King Boulevard this morning, one of many government buildings evacuated today. (Louie Favorite/AJC Staff)
In the wake of 9/11: Workers spill out of the offices of Fulton County's government building on Martin Luther King Boulevard this morning, one of many government buildings evacuated today. (Louie Favorite/AJC Staff)

Credit: Ben Brasch

Credit: Ben Brasch

The resolution being considered Wednesday says “Fulton County again reaffirms the true spirit of patriotism, service, and unity that Fulton citizens felt in the days and months that followed the 9/11 attacks.”

It adds: “Fulton County encourages all its citizens to participate in the day of service by volunteering time, skills and working together to enrich communities across Fulton County, and to observe this day with appropriate ceremonies and activities, including remembrance services, and to observe a moment of silence beginning at 8:46 a.m. Eastern Time.”

The meeting is slated to start at 10 a.m. Wednesday inside the assembly hall at 141 Pryor St. in downtown Atlanta and can be streamed on the county’s YouTube page, http://bit.ly/WatchFGTV.

