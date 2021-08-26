Fulton loosens restrictions on rent/utility assistance program

“There are hundreds of constituents in Fulton County who are continuing to fall behind,” said Dr. Pamela Roshell, Fulton’s deputy COO.

She said they have helped 2,000 tenants so far. Since the county reopened the application portal Aug. 2, staff have already made 650 rent/utility payments.

The county made tweaked its system after county commissioners chastised them for not getting money out faster.

Right now, Roshell said, about 6,000 applications are being processed.

According to county data, about $41 million legitimate requests have been made. So far, according to the data, Fulton has disbursed $10.8 million in rental assistance and about $484,000 in utility assistance.

Those interested can find more information and apply at www.fultoncountyga.gov/rentalassistance.