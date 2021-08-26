Fulton loosens restrictions on rent/utility assistance program

Fulton County leaders announced Tuesday they are giving people eligible for federal COVID-19 dollars rent and utility funds more flexibility — and money.
Fulton Commission Chairman Robb Pitts said the county is eliminating the cap on monthly rental/utility assistance and expanding the length of time for which people can claim need.
“The past year and a half has been hard on everyone, but it has been especially difficult for those who have the extra burden of falling behind on their rental and mortgage payments,” Pitts said.
He spoke about a young mother who had already hit the previous $9,000 cap but was still $10,000 in arrears. Pitts said the mother left his office almost in tears.
Now, staff will reach out to her and others to tell them they’re eligible to get 18 months of rental assistance. Or they can get up to 15 months in overdue rent and three months of future rent.
“There are hundreds of constituents in Fulton County who are continuing to fall behind,” said Dr. Pamela Roshell, Fulton’s deputy COO.
She said they have helped 2,000 tenants so far. Since the county reopened the application portal Aug. 2, staff have already made 650 rent/utility payments.
The county made tweaked its system after county commissioners chastised them for not getting money out faster.
Right now, Roshell said, about 6,000 applications are being processed.
According to county data, about $41 million legitimate requests have been made. So far, according to the data, Fulton has disbursed $10.8 million in rental assistance and about $484,000 in utility assistance.
Those interested can find more information and apply at www.fultoncountyga.gov/rentalassistance.