Fulton commissioners set to talk diem rate amid development authority scandal

DAFC members have argued they are being “crucified” for what happened before a new chief took over.

Morris proposed a cap of $105, which would match the rate for the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia — a board with the far greater responsibility for oversight of 26 colleges and universities.

DAFC is the only development authority that pays its members a stipend — despite state law allowing the practice in Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties.

Morris, a Republican who represents Buckhead and Sandy Springs, said last time the commissioners met that the public has “completely lost trust and confidence in DAFC.” He proposed the cap and annual financial disclosures but tabled the items because he had to leave early for a family commitment.

Morris told the AJC on Tuesday that, in order to get the four votes needed to pass his measure, he plans to remove the stipulation that a per diem can only be earned by attending a full board meeting, so members could get a per diem for a site visit or committee meeting.

But, unlike before when some members collected the stipend for each agenda item voted upon, members will only collect one per day.

“I do think it’s important that we resolve it and have the reformed board proceed with its business without this uncertainty hanging over them,” said Morris, adding that he’s not sure how much support Arrington’s proposal will receive.

Arrington, a Democrat who represents part of southern Fulton, was not immediately available for comment Tuesday. His resolution sets a standard $250 per diem for all of the county’s board and authorities.

A standard amount should exist “in order to defray some of the costs that may otherwise prevent them from serving due to budget constraints or other obstacles,” according to the resolution.

The proposal says the county’s Finance department will create a funding line for the per diems but doesn’t specify a source for the money.

