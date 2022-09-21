Fulton commissioners OK jail contract, field big asks from sheriff

Except for the K-9 dogs barking and growling at people, the intense scene stayed cordial. Once calmed down, the dogs started the show. From there, Labat broke down every single thing his department does — from how many warrants his staff have served to how many shanks they’ve found from jail cell shakedowns.

Instead of just telling them how much jail contraband his staff have found, Labat had his employees push wheelbarrows filled with shanks and cellphones and other illicit items in front of the dais.

Inmates fashioned the weapons from parts of the 33-year-old building that is failing in part because it is over-crowded to the point that some 430 inmates sleep on the ground every night, he said. That speaks to Labat’s loudest and most consistent request: To build a new jail he estimates will cost between $400 and $500 million.

Commissioners in January approved a $1.2 million study reviewing the prospect of a new jail. Officials have maintained that the study would be done by the end of the year.

After commissioners went into their closed-door executive session, Labat spoke to the crowd of his employees and said that the agency would be safe as long as they could tell their own story.

“This isn’t about me,” he told the congregation of employees.