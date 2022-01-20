Fulton commissioners approve $1.2M to study cost, location of new jail

The contractor will assess space/service needs, come up with innovative programming options, find the best location and estimate cost along with financing scenarios. Adams said the contractor expects to take between nine to 12 months.

The sheriff and activists alike agree that can’t come soon enough.

Though the jail underwent $1 billion in improvements during the 11 years it was under federal oversight, Labat has said the jail can’t handle Fulton’s present or future.

He wants to design a jail with diversion and re-entry services, which are ideas that have garnered bi-partisan support.

Labat will need all the support he can get considering that, on the low end, a new jail would be roughly equal the amount Cobb County spent to help build the Braves a ballpark.