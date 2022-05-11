Fulton commissioner to hold summer teen hiring fair

A Fulton County commissioner and a South Fulton councilmember are hosting a summer teen hiring fair.
The fair — co-hosted by Commissioner Marvin Arrington, Jr. and Councilwoman Helen Willis — will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 21 at Welcome All Park & Multipurpose Facility at 4255 Will Lee Road.
Last year more than 200 young people attended and more than 50 received jobs right then, Arrington said in a news release.
Teens looking for jobs will speak with potential employers and local human resources professionals.
The WorkSource Fulton Mobile Career Center will be present to help teens sign up for its Career Compass Academy, which is a paid virtual work readiness program for eligible (based on income) people between the ages of 14 and 24. It is a five-week program.
The Fulton County Board of Health will also provide walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations.
Students must RSVP at www.sthf2022.eventbrite.com.
