Fulton commissioner holding virtual COVID-19 town hall Tuesday

Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. is hosting a virtual town hall on Tuesday to discuss COVID-19.
From 6 to 7 p.m., officials will detail Fulton’s testing and vaccination programs, which have been ever-evolving processes with various infusions of state and federal money.
Fulton board of health director Dr. Lynn Paxton is set to participate Tuesday and address community concerns.
“The effort to tackle the pandemic has severely challenged governments all over the country, especially as it has particularly devastated communities of color,” Arrington said in a press release.
He added: “This town hall is a prime opportunity for our community to hear from public health professionals about what is being done combat the crisis head on and provide updates on efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus in Fulton County.”
People can submit questions for public comment to fulton.communication@fultoncountyga.gov or register to comment via the webinar at https://zoom.us/j/99099660258?pwd=S0M5R3RCS3dkcFJaODVQUHBWQ0Yvdz09.
The town hall can be streamed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/FultonGovernmentTV.
Credit: WSBTV Videos