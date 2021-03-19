Fulton sketches spending more than $200M of federal COVID relief money

But other funds are flowing to Fulton, like $18 million in rental/utility assistance, in addition to the county’s own $45.7 million budgeted for responding to COVID-19 the first half of the year.

A measure successfully sponsored Wednesday by Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman, a Democrat, had Fulton accept the $206 million. She hopes some of the money will be used to keep mortgage-payers in their homes and to offer summer jobs for teens.

Commissioner Lee Morris said he wouldn’t vote for the measure because he wasn’t ready to prioritize the money. The other two Republican commissioners also did not vote either way.

Though they have the contours of how to spend the money once it comes in, there are still many specifics to figure out.

“We need to be working on it now, we don’t need to wait until the money gets here,” Abdur-Rahman said.

Consumer adviser Clark Howard breaks down what you should know about money being handed out.

Watch discussion here: