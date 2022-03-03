Fulton, Cobb sheriff departments offer free crime app

On Wednesday, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat and Cobb County Sheriff Craig D. Owens announced new mobile apps for their respective agencies. The apps are now available to download from the Apple App store and Google Play.

Users can submit crime tips, search jails for inmates and even search for registered sex offenders in their communities. Residents should still dial 911 for emergencies, but the “Submit a Tip” and “Contact Us” features of the apps allow residents to easily submit important information directly to the sheriff’s offices, the announcement said.