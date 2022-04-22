Fulton approves giving libraries $1M from Beltline TAD fund

The money comes from Beltline Tax Allocation District dollars, which are collected in lieu of property taxes that would have gone to governments and are used for community improvements. The districts are commonly shortened and referred to as a TAD.

Gayle Holloman, executive director of the Fulton County Library System, told commissioners Wednesday this money will be used to buy popular books. For instance, there are hundreds of holds for the new books by James Patterson and Dolly Parton.