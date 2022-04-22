Fulton approves giving libraries $1M from Beltline TAD fund

Fulton County commissioners on Wednesday approved the purchase of more library books.
The money comes from Beltline Tax Allocation District dollars, which are collected in lieu of property taxes that would have gone to governments and are used for community improvements. The districts are commonly shortened and referred to as a TAD.
Gayle Holloman, executive director of the Fulton County Library System, told commissioners Wednesday this money will be used to buy popular books. For instance, there are hundreds of holds for the new books by James Patterson and Dolly Parton.
And it comes at the right time, said District 1 Commissioner Liz Hausmann.
“This investment will expand our collections and alleviate long wait times for our most popular titles just in time for the Summer reading season,” Hausmann said in a news release.
The books will be distributed through the county’s 34 libraries.
