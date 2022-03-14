Fulton to consider changing TAD development rules

Commissioners want to regulate the process of obtaining a tax allocation district. Commonly shortened to a TAD, these districts redirect all property taxes from a new development to a pot of money that would fund improvements needed to successfully support the project.

There are currently 15 TADs in Fulton, most of which are in the city of Atlanta. They have brought Fulton $346 million since 1999, according to a presentation from the county attached to Wednesday’s meeting agenda. Just under 6% of the county’s land is in a TAD.