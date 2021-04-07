X

Fulton animal welfare board set to meet Wednesday

LaShaundria Bennett returned to Lifeline Animal Services Project to pick-up her dogs from foster care. Nikki is a Shih Tzu and Yorkie mix and Ben is a pit bull. Photo courtesy of Lifeline
LaShaundria Bennett returned to Lifeline Animal Services Project to pick-up her dogs from foster care. Nikki is a Shih Tzu and Yorkie mix and Ben is a pit bull. Photo courtesy of Lifeline

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Ben Brasch, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Fulton County Animal Welfare Hearing Board plans to meet virtually Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The board reviews claims by Fulton County Animal Control, managed by LifeLine Animal Project, of dogs classified as dangerous or vicious. Board members also study animal-related issues and make recommendations to the Fulton County Commission.

The board was established in March 2019. An agenda shows that the board elected its chair and vice-chair in October 2020.

ExploreFulton sheriff’s office K-9s receive donated bullet, stab body armor

There are two appeals on Tuesday’s agenda, which can be viewed here.

Those who wish to register for public comment can do so at https://zoom.us/j/92498918764?pwd=S3FkQVkzeCs2dDBmN2wvUmZBWjFwUT09.

The meeting can be viewed on the county’s YouTube channel, http://bit.ly/WatchFGTV.

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Emission testing down across Georgia hurting small business owners

Credit: WSBTV Videos

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.