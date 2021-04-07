Fulton animal welfare board set to meet Wednesday

The Fulton County Animal Welfare Hearing Board plans to meet virtually Wednesday at 5 p.m.
The board reviews claims by Fulton County Animal Control, managed by LifeLine Animal Project, of dogs classified as dangerous or vicious. Board members also study animal-related issues and make recommendations to the Fulton County Commission.
The board was established in March 2019. An agenda shows that the board elected its chair and vice-chair in October 2020.
There are two appeals on Tuesday’s agenda, which can be viewed here.
Those who wish to register for public comment can do so at https://zoom.us/j/92498918764?pwd=S3FkQVkzeCs2dDBmN2wvUmZBWjFwUT09.
The meeting can be viewed on the county’s YouTube channel, http://bit.ly/WatchFGTV.
Credit: WSBTV Videos