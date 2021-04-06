Fulton sheriff’s office K-9s receive donated bullet, stab body armor

The furriest members of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office are better protected.
Three dogs in the K-9 unit — Diesel, Ian, and Zack — have received ballistic vests, which protect against bullets and stabbings, donated by Vested Interest in K9s, the sheriff’s office announced Monday.
The canine vests, each weighing 4 to 5 pounds, cost between $1,700 and roughly $2,300, according to the sheriff’s office. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the country.
The program is open to dogs in the United States who are at least 20 months old, actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.
Sheriff Patrick Labat’s office announced in late January they they were receiving the vests. “Our K-9 deputies are loyal and will give their lives to protect ours. It is important that we do all we can to keep them safe,” he said a the time.
