Fulton sheriff’s office K-9s receive donated bullet, stab body armor

Three dogs in the K-9 unit — Diesel, Ian, and Zack — have received ballistic vests, which protect against bullets and stabbings, donated by Vested Interest in K9s, the sheriff’s office announced Monday.

The canine vests, each weighing 4 to 5 pounds, cost between $1,700 and roughly $2,300, according to the sheriff’s office. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the country.