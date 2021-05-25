Fulton accepting applications for youth commission

Biden to Trans Youth:, ‘Your PresidentHas Your Back’.On Wednesday night, President Joe Biden deliveredhis first address to a joint session of Congress.Biden touched on a number of issues, includingthe need to pass the Equality Act. .The Equality Act, which would ban discriminationbased on sexual orientation and gender identity,has yet to be voted on in the Senate. .I also hope Congress can get tomy desk the Equality Act to protectthe rights of LGBTQ Americans, Joe Biden, via ‘Advocate’.He then directly addressed “transgenderAmericans," voicing his genuine support. .To all the transgender Americanswatching at home — especiallythevyoung people who are sobrave — I want you to know thatyour president has your back, Joe Biden, via ‘Advocate’.The President’s support for trans youth comes amida wave of anti-LGBTQ and anti-trans state bills.Currently, there are over 200 anti-LGBTQbills being considered in at least 30 states. .According to the Human Rights Campaign,half of them are targeting transgender people. .Especially in this moment, when LGBTQ rightsare under attack in several states across thecountry, it was important to see PresidentBiden make it clear tonight that his prioritywould be continuing our shared fight toensure that every American has access to thefullness of opportunity our country affords, Alphonso David, Human RightsCampaign President, via NBC News