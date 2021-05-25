Fulton accepting applications for youth commission

Fulton County is seeking young people to serve as youth commissioners for the county.
The Fulton County Youth Commission addresses issues facing children countywide by suggesting government policies and legislation.
“Youth Commissioners become familiar with how local government resolves youth issues,” according to a county news release. “They suggest solutions for issues facing youth, but most importantly, they help facilitate change.”
Members must live in Fulton and a school inside the county (any type of school), be in 9th to 11th grade during the 2021-2022 academic year, submit a completed application and two-page essay by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 4.
For more information and to get an application, contact Reginald Crossley at 404-612-7386 or Reginald.Crossley@fultoncountyga.gov or https://fultoncountyga.gov/services/youth/youth-commission/youth-commission-application.
Those in need of accommodations due to a disability, including communications in an alternative format, can contact the disability liaison in the Aging and Youth Services Department at 404-613-7944 within five days of the deadline.