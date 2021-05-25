ajc logo
X

Fulton accepting applications for youth commission

Fulton County is looking for people to serve on its youth commission. The Fulton County Department of Community Development wants high school students between 9th and 11th grades to participate in the program for the 2021-2022 academic year. (Courtesy of Fulton County Government Facebook)
Fulton County is looking for people to serve on its youth commission. The Fulton County Department of Community Development wants high school students between 9th and 11th grades to participate in the program for the 2021-2022 academic year. (Courtesy of Fulton County Government Facebook)

Local News | 47 minutes ago
By Ben Brasch, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Fulton County is seeking young people to serve as youth commissioners for the county.

The Fulton County Youth Commission addresses issues facing children countywide by suggesting government policies and legislation.

“Youth Commissioners become familiar with how local government resolves youth issues,” according to a county news release. “They suggest solutions for issues facing youth, but most importantly, they help facilitate change.”

Members must live in Fulton and a school inside the county (any type of school), be in 9th to 11th grade during the 2021-2022 academic year, submit a completed application and two-page essay by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 4.

ExploreFulton reopens WorkSource offices to aid job-seekers

For more information and to get an application, contact Reginald Crossley at 404-612-7386 or Reginald.Crossley@fultoncountyga.gov or https://fultoncountyga.gov/services/youth/youth-commission/youth-commission-application.

Those in need of accommodations due to a disability, including communications in an alternative format, can contact the disability liaison in the Aging and Youth Services Department at 404-613-7944 within five days of the deadline.

Biden to Trans Youth:, ‘Your PresidentHas Your Back’.On Wednesday night, President Joe Biden deliveredhis first address to a joint session of Congress.Biden touched on a number of issues, includingthe need to pass the Equality Act. .The Equality Act, which would ban discriminationbased on sexual orientation and gender identity,has yet to be voted on in the Senate. .I also hope Congress can get tomy desk the Equality Act to protectthe rights of LGBTQ Americans, Joe Biden, via ‘Advocate’.He then directly addressed “transgenderAmericans," voicing his genuine support. .To all the transgender Americanswatching at home — especiallythevyoung people who are sobrave — I want you to know thatyour president has your back, Joe Biden, via ‘Advocate’.The President’s support for trans youth comes amida wave of anti-LGBTQ and anti-trans state bills.Currently, there are over 200 anti-LGBTQbills being considered in at least 30 states. .According to the Human Rights Campaign,half of them are targeting transgender people. .Especially in this moment, when LGBTQ rightsare under attack in several states across thecountry, it was important to see PresidentBiden make it clear tonight that his prioritywould be continuing our shared fight toensure that every American has access to thefullness of opportunity our country affords, Alphonso David, Human RightsCampaign President, via NBC News

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top