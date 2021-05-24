Fulton reopens WorkSource offices to aid job-seekers

Disney Theme Park EmployeesCan Now Show Tattoos and Wear‘Gender-Inclusive’ Hairstyles.On Tuesday, Disney Parks' Experiences andProducts chairman, Josh D'Amaro, announcedthe company's latest step toward inclusivity.D’Amaro revealed that Disney has updated its dress codeto give theme park employees “greater flexibility.” .This includes the ability to show “appropriate tattoos” and wear “gender-inclusive” jewelry, nail styles, hairstyles and costumes.According to D’Amaro, the updated dress code will allowDisney’s workplace to “remain relevant” and also enableemployees to “better express” their individuality. .This will allow cast members toengage in “richer” experiences with guests and create an inclusive environment for all.We want our guests to see their ownbackgrounds and traditions reflected inthe stories, experiences and productsthey encounter in their interactions withDisney. And we want our cast members– and future cast members – to feela sense of belonging at work, Josh D'Amaro, via statement.D’Amaro ended by sayingDisney would “never stopworking” to ensure it is a“welcoming place for all.” .The world is changing, and we will changewith it, and continue to be a source of joyand inspiration for all the world … I’mexcited about where we're headed, andwe'll have more to share soon. Thankyou for joining us on this journey, Josh D'Amaro, via statement