Fulton reopens WorkSource offices to aid job-seekers

(AJC file photo)
Local News | 1 hour ago
By Ben Brasch, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Fulton County residents looking for a job can now get live help from WorkSource Fulton.

The department is reopening its development offices for in-person services, which includes rooms with computers. The offices were closed due to COVID-19 levels.

Still, the WorkSource Fulton offices are requiring social distancing and masks while inside.

There are two offices: North Fulton Service Center at 7741 Roswell Road in suite 203 within Sandy Springs and the South Fulton Service Center at 5600 Stonewall Tell Road, in suite 204 within College Park.

People can arrange to drop off or pick up documents at either location.

Those searching for work can call 404-613-6800 to schedule an appointment. Interested people can also email worksourcefulton@equusworks.com or schedule appointments online at http://bit.ly/WorkSourceFultonAppointment.

