Fresh food within reach of more Atlantans, but disparities remain, report finds

While the report heralded the improvement in fresh food access, it noted that those gains occurred unevenly throughout the city. Areas around Midtown saw the biggest increase in access, compared to less densely populated neighborhoods on the Southside and Westside.

The changes were also uneven demographically, with challenges to fresh food access being concentrated in neighborhoods that are predominantly Black, the report found.

Neighborhood markets played a key role in expanding fresh food access in low-income areas since 2015. The report recommended the city allow the on-site sale of food at urban farms and expand the MARTA Markets program, which provides fresh food at some MARTA stations.

“When residents can easily access fresh food, it creates a more healthy, resilient city,” said J. Olu Baiyewu, the city’s urban agriculture director. “The Fresh Food Access Report helps us understand where to target resources as we continue advancing our goal of ensuring a greater and more equitable distribution of fresh food access in the city.”

