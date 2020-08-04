Free COVID-19 testing sites open in Cobb, Douglas counties

Valerie Crow, spokesperson for Cobb & Douglas Public Health, said the agency hopes to offer the pop-up testing throughout August and is aiming to have a set schedule by next week.

District Health Director Dr. Janet Memark said Tuesday that high community transmission of COVID-19 continues in both counties. Dr. Memark said due to the lag in reported numbers, the department is seeing “the impact of deaths on our district.”

“Last month, we lost more lives in both Douglas and Cobb counties than the month before,” she said. “Our hospitals continue to have critically low intensive care beds, with Douglas also having low inpatient beds.”

As of late Monday afternoon, Cobb had 11,981 confirmed cases of COVID-19 while Douglas County reported 2,363 cases, according to health department numbers. Deaths have reached 303 in Cobb and 50 in Douglas. Total hospitalizations reported are 1,320 in Cobb and 297 in Douglas County.