Former Marietta police chief dies

The Marietta Police Department is mourning the loss of the former chief who led the agency as it obtained national accreditation.
Bobby D. Moody, 73, died Friday. He served as police chief from July 1996 to July 2006.
During his tenure, Marietta police obtained national accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies and state certification through the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police, the department said.
Chief Dan Flynn said his predecessor was a “giant in the world of Georgia policing.” He said Moody was responsible for professionalizing the department and implementing educational standards for promotions.
“From the time I arrived, I was able to figuratively stand on his strong shoulders and grow with the professional staff he had developed,” said Flynn, who joined the department in 2007. “His brand of policing will be indelibly marked on the DNA of the Marietta Police Department.”
Before coming to Marietta, Moody served with the Covington Police Department where he eventually was appointed chief. Moody spent 30 years in law enforcement, and served as presidents for the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police.
According to his obituary, Moody pushed the men and women that worked for him “to be the best they could be.” A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Klondike Farm in Conyers. Donations can be made in memory of Moody to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The family asks attendees coming to Saturday’s service to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines of practicing social distancing and wearing masks in public.