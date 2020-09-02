Former Marietta police chief dies

“From the time I arrived, I was able to figuratively stand on his strong shoulders and grow with the professional staff he had developed,” said Flynn, who joined the department in 2007. “His brand of policing will be indelibly marked on the DNA of the Marietta Police Department.”

Before coming to Marietta, Moody served with the Covington Police Department where he eventually was appointed chief. Moody spent 30 years in law enforcement, and served as presidents for the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police.

According to his obituary, Moody pushed the men and women that worked for him “to be the best they could be.” A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Klondike Farm in Conyers. Donations can be made in memory of Moody to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The family asks attendees coming to Saturday’s service to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines of practicing social distancing and wearing masks in public.